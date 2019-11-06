Michael Strahan: What to Know About His Marriage to Jean Muggli

Michael Strahan is on top of the TV world. He is one of the co-hosts of Good Morning America, he’s one of the co-hosts on the spinoff show, GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke and he one’s of the co-host on the NFL pregame show, Fox NFL Sunday. So it’s safe to say things are looking good for the former NFL defensive end.

However, there is an issue with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. There have been reports of Strahan owing Muggli $500,000 of child support payments as well as missed equestrian payments for their two daughters. Strahan has denied he owes her that much money and that has led to some interesting reactions on social media.

So how did this all start? And what’s the next move for Strahan and Muggli? Scroll down to find out more about this marriage.

How They Met

Strahan was married before he met Muggli. But after that marriage ended, he met Muggli at a day spa where she worked. Strahan would come to the spa often to see her and he eventually asked her out on a date.

“I figured either he was the cleanest man on the planet or he wanted to ask me out,” Muggli said at the time per New York Daily News.

Married in 1999

It wasn’t long after dating that the couple got married in North Dakota in 1999. At that time, Strahan was at the top of his NFL career, being named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year and he was coming off of two consecutive seasons where he notched at least 14 sacks.

Two Daughters

Strahan and Muggli had two children together, twin daughters who were born in 2004. Strahan spends a lot of time with the daughters, and they have even made an appearance on GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Divorce

In 2006, the couple decided to go their separate ways and file for a divorce. Strahan was at the tail end of his career and he had to pay Muggli a lot of money as she was awarded $15 million in a settlement. Additionally, Strahan was forced to pay $18,000 a month in child support.

Why More Money?

So if Muggli received $15 million after the divorce, why does she want more money? It was reported that with Strahan making more money due to his work on TV, she claimed she should get more money for child support. That did not sit well with social media who believe that $15 million is more than enough money.

Where Is Jean Now?

When it comes to what Jean is doing now, there isn’t much out there, so that could mean she’s keeping her life very private. We do know that she’s taking care of her daughters and currently in battle for increased child support.

Strahan’s Next Move

When it comes to the child support dispute with Muggli, all Strahan can do is continue to live his life and enjoy his career. It has been reported that Strahan gets an annual salary of $17 million and his net worth is $65 million. So along with the money he made in the NFL and the money he’s making now, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has very little to worry about.