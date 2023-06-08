NBC News Correspondent Welcomes First Baby After Years of IVF

Yamiche Alcindor is officially reporting for mommy duty. The NBC News correspondent announced Tuesday that she and her husband, Nathaniel Cline, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline, on Tuesday, May 30 following a years-long IVF journey.

Alcindor announced her son's birth on Instagram, where she shared an adorable first-look photo of her newborn, writing that she and her husband are both "so overjoyed." She also shared some insight into her son's name, which "is pronounced 'i-ree' – the same pronunciation of the Jamaican saying 'Irie,' which means vibes are good and everything is well.'"The journalist shared in a statement with Today that little Yrie was born at 1:53 p.m., weighing in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 18 inches and "is a very chill baby, who like many newborns loves eating and sleeping."

"We are overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed that our son has arrived," the new parents added. "While the journey to get to this moment was tough, it was well worth it as our hearts are full with happiness and love."

In an April essay shared just after announcing her pregnancy, the new mom, 36, opened up "her "years of disappointment, ugly crying and carrying around a deep sense of shame that my body couldn't do what everyone else's body seemed to do so easily" following multiple rounds of in vetro fertilization treatments. Alcindor, who said she had been "feverishly chasing motherhood" for the past four years, added, "I am ecstatic that all of this – my harrowing journey – is leading to a healthy baby. I cannot wait to teach him about how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms." The NBC Correspondent added that she hoped her story will provide "both comfort to those still in the struggle to get to motherhood, and affirmation for those whose paths have left deep scars."

The Tuesday birth announcement was met with plenty of congratulations. Commenting on the sweet post, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker wrote, "Congratulations!!! He's beautiful and perfect- sending you all so much love." CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip commented, "nephew is here!!! Can't wait to meet meeet him," with NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake writing, "Awesome!!! Welcome to the world Yrie! Congrats mom & dad!"