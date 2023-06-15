Al Pacino Officially a Dad at 83, Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Gives Birth

Al Pacino is a new dad at 83! The Godfather actor's girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, recently gave birth, TMZ reported Thursday, which published photos of the new parents out on the town together after welcoming their little one. Pacino and Alfallah were spotted grabbing dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles Wednesday, but sources close to the couple told TMZ that Alfallah recently gave birth.

Neither Pacino nor Alfallah have released any information about the birth or their new baby at this time. News broke last month that Alfallah was expecting and was about 8 months into her pregnancy. Pacino, who has never been married, also shares 22-year-old twins with his ex, actress Beverly D'Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter with his ex, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

While Pacino has kept his home life largely private throughout his career, he did open up about fatherhood in 2014. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them," he told The New Yorker at the time. "So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Pacino and Alfallah, who previously dated the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, were first romantically linked in April 2022 after being photographed leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California. The two reportedly began dating early on in the pandemic, however, and kept their relationship private until last year. The Serpico actor has yet to address his recent fatherhood news but received well-wishes from fellow actor Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the age of 79.

"Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he's a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him," De Niro said on the TODAY show earlier this month. When it comes to becoming a father at his age, the Taxi Driver actor said it had been a different experience. "I have certain awareness – when you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics," he explained. "You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it."