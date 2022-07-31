'Jane the Virgin' Star Gina Rodriguez Reveals Special First Pregnancy on 38th Birthday

Gina Rodriguez is going to be a mama. Almost three years after the Jane the Virgin alum and Joe LoCicero wed, Rodriguez announced that they are having their first child. "This birthday hits different," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram montage on Saturday, July 30. In the montage, there is footage of the pair looking at a positive pregnancy test and crying. LoCicero, 35, shared his own birthday tribute and announcement. "Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess." he replied. "Me and baby love you, papa." Congrats from their celebrity friends poured in, including notes of good wishes from Viola Davis, Derek Hough, Arielle Kebbel, and Andy Grammer.

Rodriguez and LoCicero wed in May 2019. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their engagement a year earlier. "I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You're the first people that I've told," she told the publication at the time. "I have been very, very blessed with a very incredible man… I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I'm marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that like, knows he's a human."

They first connected on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 when LoCicero had a brief cameo on the series."He thought I was being nice to him because I am nice to everyone that comes on the show," the actress said during a Nov. 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "So, he thought I was just being super sweet to him and I thought he was just being sweet on me because I'm the lead."