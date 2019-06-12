‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Recruits Gina Rodriguez’s Husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez’s husband is jumping into an exciting new role on daytime television.

Joe LoCicero will be joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in a recurring role nearly eight years since the Rodriguez herself made her debut on the show.

The actor will play the role of Vincent Walker, as PEOPLE first reported, a nefarious college of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). His episodes are slated to air June 27 and July 2.

Rodriguez also recurred on the daytime soap from 2011-2012. During her time on the show, the Jane the Virgin star played the role of Beverly, playing a key role in the show’s foster care storyline at the time.

The actress took to Twitter shortly after the casting news broke to share her joy over seeing her husband on the show.

“Excited for my hubster to have the opportunity to play with the great cast and crew of [The Bold and the Beautiful,” she wrote on Twitter.

LoCicero also celebrated the news posting a screenshot of PEOPLE‘s announcement on his Instagram page, where fans took to the comments section to wish him luck on his new project.

“Ok, yeah, alright, consider my job quit so I can watch this,” one fan commented.

“Uh oh, now my mom will have a new soap opera crush,” another fan wrote.

DeWanda Wise, who co-starred with Rodriguez on the Netflix film Someone Great, commented: “You’re SO BOLD and SO BEAUTIFUL. Congratulations!!!”

Emily Baldoni, who is married to Rodriguez’s Jane the Virgin co-star Justin Baldoni, wrote: “Gina Rodriguez’s HUSBAND!!!!!! You guys are married folks!!!!!! And yay to the job, congrats Joe!”

Fans also took to Rodriguez’s Twitter to congratulate LoCicero on the role.

“I love that they mention that hes YOUR husband,” one user commented.

“That’s pretty cool… I watch Jane the Virgin (of COURSE) and I also happen to watch B&B!” Another fan commented.

Rodriguez and LoCicero tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in May. The actress announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing video footage from their special day.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she captioned the touching post.

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 6, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

The couple first met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on Jane the Virgin and they began dating soon after. They announced their engagement in August, about a month after rumors began swirling that they were headed down the aisle.

The Bold and The Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Jane the Virgin, which is currently in its final season, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.