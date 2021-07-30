George and Amal Clooney Address Pregnancy Rumors

✖

News broke recently that George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney were expecting another child together, however, don't raise your glass just yet. A spokesperson for the couple did confirm that they are not expecting another child together, rather, they're enjoying a vacation in Italy with their 4 year old twins Ella and Alexander for their birthdays on Lake Como according to E! News. The two welcomed their twins in June 2017 and have been happily sharing memories with fans ever since.

Clooney opens up quite a bit about what it's like being a father to two young children at the age of 60, and gave reason for why he and his wife chose the names for their kids that they did. He told AARP Magazine earlier this year that they went with Ella and Alexander because they "didn't want, like, weird-a— names for our kids," adding that they are "already going to have enough trouble" because "it's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful." He then went through a list of a number of celebrities kids who died by suicide because of the challenges that came with being apart of a famous family.

"Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves," he explained. "I have an advantage because I'm so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I'll literally be gumming bread." The legendary actor has been very open over the years getting a later start in life before having kids, and admits that when he found out they were having twins, he was a bit surprised, but nonetheless, a very proud and happy father. He did joke that in order to get through quarantine with twin toddlers, he resorted to a lot of drinking.

"How did you get through months of quarantine with toddlers in the house?" Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos asked the actor. Clooney responded with, "Well, you know, I drink, George, I drink. That's how you get through it." In another interview with PEOPLE, the 60-year-old detailed that while his children may be twins, they're two very different personalities. "It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different. Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she's like 125 pounds of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, 'Rosie got stung by a bee.' He explains it to every single person."