'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Intoxication After Airport Incident

Former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher was arrested for public intoxication after he was found allegedly sleeping on the ground at the airport in Burbank, California. Christopher, 50, was booked on a public intoxication charge. This is the latest public intoxication arrest for the actor, as he was previously taken into custody twice during the weekend of his 47th birthday in November 2019.

Burbank police told TMZ Christopher was arrested on May 26 after police were called to the American Airlines terminal. They were notified of a man sleeping on the floor, and officers thought it might be alcohol-related. They woke up Christopher, who told them he missed his flight. He allegedly showed "clear and objective signs" of intoxication and could not care for himself. He was arrested and booked for public intoxication. The actor was cited and given a date to appear in court.

Christopher was previously arrested for public intoxication twice in one weekend in November 2019. He was first arrested on Nov. 8 at a Walgreens in Indiana. Someone told police he was trying to get into their vehicle, sources told TMZ. When police arrived, they found Christopher bleeding from the bridge of his nose and urinated in his sweatpants. He was taken to an emergency room, where he took a breathalyzer test that allegedly showed his blood alcohol level was .267%, over three times the legal driving limit. Christopher checked himself out against medical advice and a warrant was filed for his arrest.

Three days later, an Uber driver who took Christopher home called the police because the actor passed out in the car and urinated on himself. He allegedly had two-fifths of bourbon on him. He was booked on another charge of public intoxication and held on $225 cash and $1,000 bond. Christopher pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor public intoxication, the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office told TMZ. He was ordered to pay a $440 fine. A police officer asked the judge to order Christopher to attend a treatment program for alcoholism, but the judge rejected the plea. Police told TMZ they received nine calls of Christopher being intoxicated between September and November 2019.

Christopher is best known for playing Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital between 1996 and 2016. He also played another character, Connor Bishop, from 2004 to 2005. He most recently starred on Days of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera from 2017 to 2019. Brandon Barash took over that role after Christopher left. He won the 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for General Hospital.