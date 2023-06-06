'All My Children' Character Jumping to 'General Hospital' in Unexpected Return

Daytime TV vet Walt Willey is swapping Pine Valley for Port Charles. The actor is set to reprise his All My Children role of attorney Jackson Montgomery on ABC's General Hospital, Soap Opera Digest reports. According to Deadline, Willey's stint on General Hospital is set to begin in July, though no further information is available at this time.

Willey first took on the role of Jackson on All My Children in 1987 and stayed on in the role through the Pine Valley-set soap's ABC conclusion in September 2011. Willey's upcoming move to Port Charles will not be his first ABC crossover as Jackson. The actor previously brought his character to The City, ABC's soap opera that ran from 1995 to 1997, in 1996.

"Been sitting on this one for a while but now I've been given the clearance to announce that 'Jackson Montgomery' is visiting Port Charles," Willey shared the news on Facebook. "I'll be doing a few episodes of General Hospital, due to air mid July. So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends! I'll keep you posted on any details. "Jackson" in Port Charles...who would have thought it?"

Willey's upcoming stint on General Hospital will mark a reunion of sorts, as the actor previously appeared in scenes with Finola Hughes, who portrays Anna Devane on GH, when she appeared on All My Children from 2001 through 2003. Meanwhile, Kimberly McCullough, who plays Robin Scorpio, appeared in six episodes on All My Children in 2001. Jackson moving to Port Charles will also mark just the latest All My Children alum to appear on the long-running soap, with James Patrick Stuart (ex-Will Cortlandt; now Valentin Cassadine), Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad Martin; now Martin Grey), Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee Smythe; ex-Hayden Barnes on GH), and Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan Lavery; now Drew Cain) having also appeared on General Hospital.

In addition to his decades-long role on All My Children, Willey has also starred in soap operas including The Edge of Night, Another World, As The World Turns, and Ryan's Hope. His other credits include Gunslingers, Thurston, Everyday Lies, and most recently, the digital drama series Tainted Dreams.

General Hospital debuted in April 1963 and has been airing almost non-stop ever since, making one of the longest-running television shows in world history. one of the longest-running television shows in world history. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.