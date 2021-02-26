'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head out on Stroll With Newborn Son in London

✖

Former Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are enjoying life as new parents. A little more than a week after reports confirmed the couple welcomed their first child together, the proud parents were seen taking a stroll in London as a newly-minted family of three.

The adorable snaps were first shared by the Daily Mail Australia on Thursday. In the photos, Harington and Leslie donned matching outfits, with the actress wearing a red plaid mask that was complimented by the matching red plaid jacket her husband donned for the stroll. She completed her look with a pair of jeans and an army green coat, which was accessorized with a beige scarf and a navy beanie. Harington, meanwhile, donned jeans for the outing, and proved just how seriously he is taking his new daddy duties, as his look was completed with a baby carrier on his chest, where his newborn son was secured. The little one’s face was obscured, though he was wearing a blue cap. Harington was also spotted carrying a pacifier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail Australia (@dailymailau)

The outing came shortly after reports surfaced on Feb. 16 that the couple had welcomed their bundle of joy. They confirmed the news by stepping out with their newborn in London. Harington's representative later confirmed to E! News that the couple welcomed a baby boy and they are "very very happy!" It is unclear when their little boy made his entrance into the world, and the couple have not yet revealed his name.

Harington and Leslie, who met on the popular HBO series, confirmed they were expecting in September after Leslie debuted her baby bump for U.K.'s Make Magazine. At the time, Leslie did not reveal any further details about her pregnancy, though she did open up about her and Harington’s life amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that they had been spending their time in the eastern part of England, in a Tudor manor that Leslie called "the house that Jon Snow built."

Harington and Leslie starred as star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Wildling girl Ygritte on Game of Thrones. The sparking of romance that began between their characters transcended into real life, and the two first sparked romance in 2012. They confirmed their relationship in April of 2016. After becoming engaged in September 2017, the couple tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.