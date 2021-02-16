'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome First Child

✖

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie (Death on the Nile) welcomed their first child together, E! reports. Harrington confirmed the news after he was seen walking through London with the newborn in tow on Tuesday (Feb. 16). His reps doubled down on the confirmation with the outlet, telling them the family is "very very happy!" The couple remains tight-lipped about the new addition to their family, so further details such as the baby's name and more remain unknown at this time.

The family became official when the two stars tied the knot in 2018, after dating off and on since 2012. In September 2020, Leslie announced her pregnancy in U.K.'s Make Magazine by debuting her growing baby bump to the world. She also shared how much she was anticipating bringing a new baby into the world a month later with the New York Post. "I am thrilled to be expecting," she said, "and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!" Since they married, the couple has split their time between London and a country house in East Anglia, England.

In her October interview with the Post, she went on to share how life in quarantine was treating the two, noting the reason behind her husband's drastic hair cut. “I was on FaceTime to a friend at the time,” Leslie shared. “He was like, ‘Can you do the back, because I can’t see it with the mirror?’ And I was so engrossed with my girlfriend, we were having such a lovely time, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah, fine, whatever.’ I had the phone in my right hand,” she says. “I took the shears in my left hand, and … I dug too deep. I dug too deep! It was rather hilarious, but also awful. Fortunately, he looks great with a semi-shaved head, so it was fine.”

But the added time spent with the family was eventually balanced with days back on set. Leslie resumed production on the six-part crime thriller Vigil in September (production on the show was paused due to COVID-19) and while she noted it's been different not being able to accept hugs, she said it was nice to be back and working. “Stepping into the hair-and-makeup trailer, and seeing those wonderful ladies in visors and masks and aprons, these dear friends — it felt strange not to go in for a hug,” she says. “I’m a very tactile person with my friends, but the elbow bump is going to have to be enough for now.”