Gal Gadot Pregnant: 'Wonder Woman' Star Expecting Third Child With Husband Yaron Varsano

Actress Gal Gadot is pregnant again, she announced on Monday morning. The Wonder Woman star posted a photo of herself lying down with her husband, Yaron Varsano and their two daughters. They all smiled at the camera and rested their hands on Gadot's midsection.

"Here we go again," Gadot captioned the photo with a few choice emojis for the occasion. The post picked up over 1.7 million likes in just one hour, and commenters were clear on what it meant. Many showered the actress with congratulations and well-wishes, punctuated with long strings of heart emojis. Varsano reposted the same picture to his own account, where it got thousands of likes and plenty of comments from friends and family as well. Gadot herself posted a heart between two sets of up-raised hands.



"Congratulations, mama," wrote Gadot's Justice League co-star Jason Momoa. Fans added comments like: "Congrats to your family. God bless you all," and "God bless you all, a big congratulations!" and "Congratulations, what a beautiful family!"

Gadot and Varsano married in 2008 before Gadot had even joined the Fast and Furious franchise. Varsano is a real estate developer and comes from Israel, just like Gadot. Their first daughter, Alma, was born in 2011, according to a report by PEOPLE. Their second, Maya, came in 2017.

"And than (sic) we were four... She is here, Maya," Gadot captioned her announcement at the time on Instagram. "I feel so complete, blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life."

In her years as a mother, Gadot has also become a household name. She won the Miss Israel competition at the age of 18 and then served in the Israeli military for two years. After that, she was able to return to modeling and, from there, start acting.

Gadot made one TV appearance in Israel in 2007, but beyond that, her first real role was in Fast & Furious in 2009. She played the character Gisele Yashar in three of the action films and made a brief appearance in Furious 7. Among her other roles, this led her to the DC Extended Universe, for which she is likely best-known today. Gadot has now played Diana Prince — a.k.a. Wonder Woman — in four movies and is likely to carry the role further.

Meanwhile, her horizons are expanding even more in the projects to come. Gadot co-stars in the upcoming adaptation of Death on the Nile and an all-star cast under director Kenneth Branagh. It is currently slated for release on Sept. 17, 2021, in theaters only.