Gabrielle Union and Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Recreate '10 Things I Hate About You' Scene

✖

Gabrielle Union has starred in a number of iconic teen films, including the 1999 classic 10 Things I Hate About You. This week, she reminisced on the movie for a TikTok trend, enlisting her stepdaughter, 13-year-old Zaya Wade, to recreate a scene from the film. In a video shared on Wednesday, Union and Wade stand next to each other as Union says, "Tell us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You without telling us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You."

"We'll start," Zaya said before getting into character as Chastity Church, who was played by Union in the film. Union acted as Bianca Stratford, who was played by Larisa Oleynik. "I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?" Zaya said. Union replied, "I think you can in Europe." Zaya nodded and said, "Right."

The clip was part of the platform's #tellmewithouttellingme challenge, which Union previously participated in with a scene from another one of her hit movies, Bring It On. "Tell me you've watched Bring It On without telling me you've watched Bring It On. I'll go first," she began before reciting one of her character Isis' famous lines.

"I said brr, it's cold in here, there must be some Toros in the atmosphere? B— I know you didn't think a white girl made that s— up," she recited, writing in a caption on the screen that she added in the word "b—" for "kicks and giggles."

Zaya, whose dad is Union's husband Dwyane Wade, has appeared in several other TikToks on her stepmom's page, and the two have a close relationship. To celebrate Zaya's 13th birthday in May, Union shared an Instagram post praising her stepdaughter.

"Happy Birthday baby!!! I can't believe you are 13!!" she captioned a photo of the two together. "@zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated." Along with Zaya, Union is stepmom to Wade's other two children Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 18 and Xavier Zechariah, 6, and the couple shares daughter Kaavia James, 2.