Former CBS Anchor Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Former CBS anchor Brooke Grimsley is officially a mom after welcoming her first child with her husband, David Thal, this month.

Grimsley, who left her position at CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis in 2023, announced Friday that she gave birth to her son Ari Nash Thal on the night of Monday, May 19.

“Ari Nash Thal made his arrival May 19th at 9:01 pm,” the new mom captioned a gallery of images of her newborn. “Welcome to the world beautiful boy, we’re so lucky to be your parents.”

News of little Ari’s birth was met with congratulatory messages from Grimsley’s followers, one person writing, “Goose bumps !! Omg Brooke he is absolutely perfect SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU AND UR HUSBAND.” Another person commented, “Ahh! Adorable! Congrats,” with a third writing, “He’s just perfect! Congratulations, Brooke! Welcome to the world, Ari!”

Their bundle of joy marks the first baby for Grimsley and Thal, who tied the knot on June 8, 2024, a little more than three years after Thal dropped to one knee and popped the question. Announcing their engagement in October 2020, the reporter shared that Thal “took me back to the restaurant where it all began and surprised me by brining in my parents.” After exchanging vows just a few years later, the couple began the new year by announcing they were expecting.

“Ringing in the new year with a surprise! We’re excited to announce that Baby Thal is coming in May 2025,” Grimsley captioned a gallery of images on Instagram of herself and her husband, as well as their dog.

In the months that followed, Grimsley documented her pregnancy, frequently sharing photos of her growing baby bump. Prior to giving birth on May 19, she marked her 38th week of pregnancy on May 9, sharing that she and Thal couldn’t “wait to welcome you home soon baby boy, we’re ready whenever you are!”

Grimsley, a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, previously worked as a sports reporter and anchor at KFSM in Arkansas before she joined St. Louis’ CBS affiliate KMOV. After serving as the station’s Saturdays sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for five years, she left KMOV in early 2023 and joined The Opening Drive on 101 ESPN with Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. When that program was canceled the following year, Grimsley told her followers that she would be “focusing on my family.”