Brooke Grimsley is about to be a mom! The former CBS anchor rang in New Year’s Day Wednesday by announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, David Thal.

“Ringing in the new year with a surprise! We’re excited to announce that Baby Thal is coming in May 2025,” Grimsley captioned a carousel of images on Instagram, adding a blue heart emoji. In the photos, Grimsley and her husband could be seen embracing in front of a fireplace with their dog and later on the couch as they held up sonogram photos of their baby on the way. The photos also captured the parents-to-be celebrating their big news with some sparkling apple-cranberry cider.

Although Grimsley hasn’t shared many updates about her little one on the way just yet, she shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Thal learned they were expecting back in August. She said they went on to share the news with their family in November and are currently “celebrating you every single day.”

The pregnancy news comes amid an exciting year for the couple, who tied the knot in June, four years after Thal dropped to one knee and popped the question. Sharing news of their October 2020 engagement at the time, Grimsley revealed that he “took me back to the restaurant where it all began and surprised me by brining in my parents.” Celebrating their big day on June 8, 2024, Grimsley returned to Instagram to share first-look images from their wedding, writing, “Just some of the moments from the best day ever. Finally saying I do to my best friend.”

After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Middle Tennessee State University, Grimsley worked as a sports reporter and anchor at KFSM in Arkansas. She went on to join CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis, where she anchored sports on Saturdays and also served as a sports reporter during the week. After five years at the CBS affiliate, Grimsley announced in March 2023 that she was leaving her position at the network and heading to join The Opening Drive on 101 ESPN with Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. That program was ultimately canceled the following year, with Grimsley stating at the time that while she was unsure what her next step would be, she would “be focusing on my family.”

News of Grismley’s family of two growing to a family of three sparked plenty of congratulations for the couple. Commenting on her pregnancy announcement, one person wrote, “2025 is going to be your best! He is so loved already!!!” Somebody else wrote, “Congratulations brooke! So so happy for all of u!!”