Sports Anchor Exits Station for ESPN Gig

Brooke Grimsley, a television sportscaster from St. Louis, is going back to where it all began. Grimsley announced on Monday that she is leaving her role at CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis to join The Opening Drive on 101 ESPN with Randy Karraker and Carey Davis.

"After five years at KMOV I'm ready to start the next chapter in my career," Grimsley wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been an honor to cover everything from the PGA Championship, the Blues Stanley Cup season, to Albert Pujols' final season. I measure success by how many lessons you've learned along the way. While there were some tough lessons, there were some even greater lessons that molded me into the stronger person I am today. So thank you to KMOV for helping me grow as a person and journalist. This will be my last full week at KMOV but I will be helping with some shows along the way. My last day will be March 29th."

Grimsley went on to reveal she will make her debut on The Opening Drive on Mar. 6. "I can't wait to join such a wonderful team and get back into radio," Grimsley added. "I started in the sports broadcasting industry as 'Intern Brooke' on the show 3HL back in Nashville. While I loved TV broadcasting I knew that I wanted to get back to sports radio one day and I'm thrilled that they're taking me on! Grateful for the journey and what lies ahead."

Grimsley worked as a sports reporter and anchor at KFSM in Arkansas before joining KMOV. She went to college at Middle Tennessee State and worked closely with the football team, according to her bio. Grimsley served as the play-by-play announcer for various MTSU sporting events, including volleyball, soccer and basketball.

101 ESPN is a sports talk station based in St. Louis. The Opening Drive is the station's morning show that airs weekdays from 7-10 am local time. Karraker has been part of the St. Louis sports media scene for over two decades and even worked as an usher for the St. Loius Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. Davis played in the NFL from 2004-2009 and was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that won the Super Bowl during the 2008 season.