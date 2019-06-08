Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Welcomes ‘Baby Bloom’ With Wife Katy Weaver

Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne and wife Katy Weaver welcomed a baby boy on Thursday. The musician documented son Bloom’s arrival on Instagram for several hours leading up to her arrival.

Coyne, 57, confirmed his birth late Thursday night, sharing a photo of the child on what appeared to be an infant scale. He celebrated his son’s birth in the caption, writing, “Yay!!!!!!!!” He also shared several flower emojis.

Hours earlier her posted a photo of Weaver’s hand with several IVs in it, revealing that the baby was coming. Coyne said in his caption that Bloom was “almost here,” but did not share any more information than that until he was born. It’s unclear how much the child weighed, and no details about his arrival are currently available.

Prior to those photos, Coyne showed fans the outfit Bloom would wear when he and Weaver brought him home. An Instagram photo showed a striped baby hat with “Bloom” and a rainbow on it. It also showed a tiny Flaming Lips onesie. He also posted a photo of Weaver lying in a hospital bed with a baby pillow beneath her head. She appeared to be hooked up to IVs and waiting to go into full-on labor. It’s unclear exactly how long Weaver was in labor before her son made his arrival.

“…. no baby Bloom yet…. maybe by noon,” Coyne wrote on Instagram, adding several heart emojis.

Coyne and Weaver tied the knot on January 5, according to Billboard. They married in Oklahoma City inside a massive plastic bubble. The singer said on Instagram that their wedding was “a glorious rooftop ceremony,” and apologized for not sharing more about it on social media. He said that he and Weaver were “busy getting it all together and visiting with Friends and family.”

In the same Instagram post, he revealed that he and Weaver were expecting their first child — a baby boy — together. The big day came nine months after they announced that they were engaged. The couple shared several wedding updates along the way, even showing off their brightly-colored nails before exchanging vows.

Miley Cyrus and other famous folks were in attendance at the wedding, according to Coyne’s Instagram post. He did not share many more photos from the wedding, however.

The famed musician was previously common-law married to J. Michelle Martin-Coyne, Pitchfork reported. They split in 2012, however, and he moved on with Weaver.