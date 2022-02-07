‘FBI’ Star Announces She’s Pregnant in Hilarious Post

Missy Peregrym is about to be a mom of two! The FBI actress announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her second child with her husband Tom Oakley. Peregrym shared the exciting news on social media over the weekend with a hilarious pregnancy announcement video featuring son Otis, who turns 2 in March.

In the adorable clip, Peregrym can be seen bearing a very visible baby bump, which little Otis comes up to and offers a few slips. The moment prompted the actress, 39, to erupt with laughter. In the caption, Peregrym joked that the clip was her “best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement,” adding, “Come on, I don’t have time for that.” She went on to write, “what I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah.” She ended the message with the hashtag “rip sleep.” Peregrym did not reveal any further information about her little one on the way, such as the baby’s sex or due date.

Peregrym and Oakley said “I do” during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, California in December 2019. Announcing the happy news at the time, the actress shared a gallery of images from her wedding day to social media, writing, “Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly.” A source later told PEOPLE that the couple married during an “intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends.” The couple had announced just months earlier, in October, that they were expecting their first child together, with little Otis arriving in March of 2020.

Peregrym is of course best known for her portrayal of Special Agent Maggie Bell in CBS’ hit crime drama FBI. She is also well known for her role as Haley Graham in the 2006 film Stick It. Her other credits include Scarlett Harker in Van Helsing, Officer Andy McNally in Rookie Blue, and Candice Wilmer in Heroes, among many others.

News that Peregrym is expecting her second baby with Oakley was immediately met with a round of congratulations. The official Wolf Entertainment Instagram account reacted to the actress’ announcement by commenting, “Another member of the pack! Congratulations!” Jaimie Alexander wrote, “Awww congrats, lady!!!” One fan added, “Congrats! You look amazing! And no doubt, little dude will be a great big bro!”