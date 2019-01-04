‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Marries Tom Oakley

Canadian actress Melissa ‘Missy’ Peregrym is married woman!

The 36-year-old FBI actor and Australian actor Tom Oakley said “I do” during an intimate ceremony Sunday in Dec. 30, in Los Angeles. News of the marriage was announced by Peregrym on Tuesday, when she took to Instagram to share a gallery of images from the big day.

“Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly,” Peregrym captioned the gallery, signing it with her, her husband’s and their dog’s names.

Fans were quick to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Happy New Year and congrats y’all,” one fan posted in the comments section.

“Congratulations,” another wrote, adding, “and I wish you both much happiness.”

“Happy New Year!! May 2019 be a blessed year for you both as you begin your life together,” another fan commented, going on to gush about the couples’ choice of shoes for their big day. “Love the sneakers.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source said that the two married during an “intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends” and that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, took part in the special moment.

“Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter,” the source added.

The outlet reports that the FBI actress, 36, wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown that she paired with sneakers while Oakley donned a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo and matching shoes for the ceremony, which occurred at SmogShoppe, a “6,500 square foot indoor/outdoor haven for desert plants, vertical gardens and chic vintage furnishings.”

According to its website, the venue boasts “a catering kitchen build-out” and a “combined interior and exterior areas” that allow “for quintessential California entertaining and is an ideal vintage wedding venue.”

Located at the heart of the Culver City art/design district, the venue’s “generous floor plan can accommodate up to 150 person garden ceremonies, 150 person formal sit down dinners, and 250 person cocktail parties.”

This is Peregrym’s second marriage, the actress having first married Zachary Levi in a secret ceremony in Maui in June 2014. The couple split less than a year later, in April 2015.