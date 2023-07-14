Erin Andrews Shares First Photo of Son Mack

Erin Andrews has confirmed that she is a mother. On Friday, the Fox NFL reporter spoke to TODAY.com to talk about how she and her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate on June 28. Andrews, 45, shared the first photos of Mack on Instagram and said she has been enjoying every minute of being his mom.

"I want the connection with him. I can't wait for the chemistry. You know, I'm so far from being maternal in my life because I'm on a football field and I'm working with men," Andrews told the outlet. "I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him. I want to make up for lost time."

Along with speaking to TODAY.com, Andrews talked about her journey to motherhood with Glamour. Andrews said she and Stoll worked with Family Match Consulting, which was part of the group that paired us with their surrogate. Stephanie Levich, the founder, of Family Match Consulting, shared the news of Andrews' welcoming a baby on Instagram and wrote, "Clients turned friends. After years of struggles and so much perseverance, they are finally parents. Thank you [Erin Andrews] and [Jarret Stoll] for trusting me and [Family Match Consulting] on this journey. The biggest Congratulations!"

Andrews responded to the post by writing, "We love you so much," [Stephanie Levich] and [Family Match Consulting]! This isn't possible without you, your staff, your love, and your guidance. It's truly remarkable we were connected bc of so much loss, and we ended up gaining so much more. Love our family and friendship we have created with you. My girl forever."

In the Glamour article, Andrews said the best thing about being a mom right now is seeing her husband with Mack. "He's wanted a baby forever," she said. "Just sitting there watching my husband with him. He was so excited to just sit and watch Seinfeld with him. I'm excited for this next chapter. I'm excited to watch a game with my kid. I can't wait to watch Monday Night Football with my son. I know he is going to be a little young as we turn it on in the next few months, but I'm super pumped about it and I'm excited to take him to the hockey rink. Not so much to see him on skates; we've got a couple years for that."