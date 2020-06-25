Emma Roberts is going to be a mom! The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Us Weekly reported Thursday. Roberts has yet to comment on the report, but last shared a full-body photo on social media on May 24, which showed her eating fried chicken in a Fendi one-piece bathing suit.

The American Horror Story actress was first linked to Hedlund in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in a Los Angeles neighborhood. "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," a source told the magazine of the couple at the time, adding that they were "having fun and enjoying each other."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on May 24, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT

Hedlund and Roberts appear to have gotten together soon after the end of her on-again, off-again relationship with former co-star Evan Peters. The former couple first got together in 2012 after filming Adult World and appeared alongside one another in four AHS seasons. In 2013, Roberts was arrested after a fight with Peters left him with a bloody nose. The couple got engaged later that year but took breaks from their relationship in 2015 and 2016 before ending it finally in 2019.

Roberts opened up about her split to Cosmopolitan in May 2019, saying, "I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I'm realizing that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle."

The Scream Queens alum went on to explain, “When you're low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you're so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long." She added that growing up in the spotlight, she had stayed away from talking about relationships publicly, saying, "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment."

The Unfabulous alum added that due to social media, "there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That's hard."