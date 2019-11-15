Emma Roberts Ditches Her Dark Hair for Blonde Locks

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has gone back to blonde hair after spending several weeks with dark brown hair. The 28-year-old was spotted leaving her favorite Wes Hollywood salon on Wednesday sporting the new look that should remind fans of her old look. Roberts has not shared a look at her new color on Instagram yet.

HollywoodLife shared pictures of Roberts leaving Nine Zero One in West Hollywood with the new, super blonde hair color.

This was the first time Roberts dyed her hair since July 8, when she decided to go brunette at Nine Zero One. The hair color almost looked black, as seen in a photo Roberts posted to celebrate her aunt Julia Roberts’ birthday on Oct. 28.

Roberts has not mentioned the new look on Instagram. Her most recent photo was posted before the hair color change, and shows her wearing a strapless top and jeans in front of a truck, with her long brown hair on display. In the caption, she teased the season finale of American Horror Story: 1984.

Roberts’ hair color changes followed her March split with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. the two were together for seven years and even got engaged. The two did not have to work together on 1984, as it was the first AHS season without Peters.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in May, Roberts avoided going into details about her relationship with Peters.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment,” the actress said. “Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

Roberts was later asked if she wanted to set the record straight on her relationship with Peters.

“I think I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life and so do the people who love me and who I love,” she replied.

Roberts told the magazine it is hard for anyone after they are coming out of a long-term relationship.

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” Roberts said. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is… What can I say for that? I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

According to PEOPLE‘s sources, Roberts went on dates with Garrett Hedlund over the summer. A source told the magazine the two are not in a serious relationship yet.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” the source said. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Roberts starred on Scream Queens from 2015 to 2016 and has appeared in at least one episode of five seasons of American Horror Story.

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/WireImage/Getty Images