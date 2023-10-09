Eminem and Daughter Hailie Jade Cheer on Detroit Lions Together at NFL Game

Eminem celebrated the Detroit Lions' win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday with daughter Hailie Jade and child Stevie by his side. The "Lose Yourself" rapper was filled with hometown pride while attending the NFL game in Detroit Sunday, sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself at the game and footage of him cheering on the home team.

"Detroit strong!!!" Eminem wrote in the caption. "let's f--kin gooooo!!!!" Hailie also shared photos from her time at the game, making reference to Taylor Swift's first headline-making appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game in her caption, "Football, family, & seemingly ranch."

Fans of Eminem and his family were thrilled to see them cheering on the Lions, with even the NFL's verified Instagram page commenting, "Detroit, stand up!" Other fans loved seeing Eminem with his kids, with one writing, "Hell yeah Eminem hanging out in public!!! W his family!" Another added, "Nice to see him and his daughter together having fun," while a third praised the family for "always showing out for the home town."

Eminem has kept his family life largely private for years, speaking out last in a March 2020 episode of Mike Tyson's YouTube show Hotboxin'. "When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," the rapper said at the time. "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."

Hailie has kept her private life largely out of the spotlight as well, announcing in February that she and her longtime love Evan McClintock were engaged. The 27-year-old also served as Maid of Honor in older sister Alaina Scott's wedding in June as Eminem's eldest daughter, 30, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller.

The "Great Gatsby glam" themed ceremony took place at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Michigan on June 9, with Eminem walking his daughter down the aisle. "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," the happy bride told PEOPLE at the time. "He wasn't going to miss that." She continued of the intimate celebration, "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed."