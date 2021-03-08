Elon Musk Tweets New Family Photo From Starbase

✖

Elon Musk, Grimes and their 10-month-old son X AE A-Xii are spending time together in a new photo Musk tweeted Monday morning. In the photo, which he wrote was taken in Starbase, Texas, Musk holds the baby boy, who is holding a large bouquet of flowers, while Grimes looks on in a pair of retro sunglasses and a flower in her hair.

Musk, 49, announced last week that he wants to "create" the city of Starbase, Texas in Boca Chica — a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas near the Mexican border where his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is building his deep space rocket. Musk tweeted last week, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," adding, "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars." The tweet could be in reference to possibly changing the name of Boca Chica to Starbase, Bloomberg reported.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino told Bloomberg that Musk and SpaceX made a "casual inquiry" about how to incorporate Boca Chica into a new town and rename it — though he says they have a long way to go before that happens. "Sending a tweet doesn't make it so. They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so," Trevino said. "I think they may be getting a little ahead of themselves."

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Trevino added in a statement to Insider. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."

Musk has roots in Texas, having announced in December that he was relocating to the state with plans to build the next Tesla factory near East Austin. Although Starbase does not yet exist, it's clear from Musk's family photo that he has a goal of making it happen someday.

Musk and Grimes welcomed X AE A-Xii in May 2020, somewhat shocking fans with his unique name. The baby was first named X Æ A-12, but they later renamed him on his birth certificate to comply with California law. Grimes calls him "X" for short, and told The New York Times in October that he has a unique taste for the arts compared to other children. "I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she explained. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."