Elon Musk Shares New Photo of Son X AE A-12

✖

Elon Musk has revealed a personal photo of him and his son, X AE A-12. On Monday, the Space-X CEO posted a picture of him cradling his son in his arms, and what appears to be an impromptu face mask around his neck.

While the tweet itself was written in German, it translates to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet." Back in May, X AE A-12's mother, Grimes, had addressed what her son's name actually means after days of speculation on the topic. "X, the unknown variable," she tweeted at the time. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Grimes added that the "A" in the name also represents "Archangel, which she called her "favorite song." She added that the number 12 stood for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat, with 2020 being the Year of the Metal Rat in the Chinese zodiac. It's the first child for the musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher. It's Musk's sixth, as has five sons from a previous marriage. Musk's mother, Maye, simply calls him "X."

While the child's unusual moniker was clearly a topic of discussion among fans, especially considering that its own origin story seemed to change. At one point Grimes explained, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I." Which was dramatically different from the "unknown variable" and "elven spelling of Ai" she'd offered elsewhere.

Not long after X AE A-X12 was born, Musk went on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he claimed that it was Grimes who "mostly came up with the name," later adding that "she's great at names." Musk did concede that the nod to the Lockheed A-12 aircraft was his contribution. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever," he added.

Musk also boasted that despite being 48 years old, he was enjoying fatherhood more than he did the first five times. "Actually, I think it's better being older and having a kid," he said. "I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome. They're awesome. They're little lovebugs. It's wonderful. It's great."