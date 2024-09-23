Elle King Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Elle King is pregnant with baby number two. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 35, announced on Monday, Sept. 23 that she and partner Daniel Tooker are expecting their second child after previously welcoming 3-year-old son Lucky Levi in September 2021.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared her big baby news on Instagram, posting a video of the couple's big reveal that their secondborn will also be a son using blue confetti. "Doubling down," the expectant mom wrote alongside a blue heart in the caption.

King and Tooker, 33, started dating in 2019 and went on to get engaged in October 2020. A year later, they welcomed son Lucky in September 2021, but the couple hit a rough spot soon after, and King sparked split speculation when she performed at the Stagecoach Festival in April 2023 wearing a jacket with the word "single" on her back.

Earlier this month, the singer, who is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, told PEOPLE that she and Tooker were "back together" after reconciling. "We had to grow," said King of her relationship with the tattoo artist. "I don't know. I'll try anything twice."

The "Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home)" artist said their son was the inspiration for making things work. "He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?" King said. "We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."

King said she and Tooker are "starting fresh" with a new home in the mountains of Nashville, saying, "I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

In January 2024, King made headlines after performing drunk and shouting obscenities at what was meant to be a family-friendly Dolly Parton birthday tribute concert in Nashville. After the performance, King posted on Instagram, "Oh no was my human showing," adding, "To everyone showing me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly: I love you. To everyone who told me to k*ll myself: I love you too."

Soon after, she announced her commitment to bettering herself, telling PEOPLE in a recent interview that she was going through a "high level of pain" at the time of her faux pas. "Try having something bad you did go f-ing viral – that was pretty hard," she shared. "I never thought that a single human being would ever buy a ticket to my show again. But they do."