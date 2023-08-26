Elle King Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation Following Postpartum Depression

Elle King, 34, recently painted a slimmer picture on Instagram and is now sharing her weight-loss story. About two years after giving birth to her son, Lucky, in early 2021, the singer shared a lengthy update on social media on Aug. 23. As King says, the weight she was carrying while pregnant, coupled with the postpartum depression she suffered after Lucky's birth, was detrimental to her mental health. She wrote on Instagram, "Almost 2 years postpartum ! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5'3 from pregnancy 2021 – now 2023. It doesn't happen over night. It didn't even happen in a year for me. In fact, it's an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing." King went on, "So why am I sharing this? I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn't even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn't even sing. So I started slow. Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f— habits."

She says she has been adding more workouts as she feels her body getting stronger over the past few years, working out with fellow musician Paul DeVincenzo, "who is basically a body builder." The "Ex's & Oh's" singer urged fans to take charge of their own destiny, writing, "Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it's so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I've been tiny, I've been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM HEALTHY."

In response to rumors that she was on medication, she said, "I can't believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication. I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy." She included a video clip of her tour routine, which includes squats, lunges, and more as part of her exercise regimen. Currently, King, the daughter of actor Rob Schneider and actress London King, is continuing her tour across the U.S. before heading across the globe to Australia and New Zealand to open for The Chicks' World Tour.