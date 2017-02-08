Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Is Her Handsome Lookalike in Gorgeous Beach Snap

Think it’s safe to say I’m taller @elizabethhurley1 A photo posted by ❌ (@damianhurley1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Elizabeth Hurley recently took a vacation to India with her son, Damian, and the actress shared the gorgeous trip with fans in plenty of Instagram photos. Damian also shared several photos of his own, and one in particular has people talking.

The 14-year-old shared a photo of himself posing with his famous mom, and the resemblance between the two is seriously uncanny.

In the snap, Damian sports a bright orange shirt as his mom opts for a white cover up over her bikini. Both are rocking shades to shield their eyes, and the bright blue water in the background is almost as gorgeous as they are.

“Think it’s safe to say I’m taller,” Damian captioned the shot.

Elizabeth also posted a photo of the pair in India to her own account, sharing a snap of herself resting her head on Damian’s shoulder with the caption, “Snuggling up to my best boy.”

