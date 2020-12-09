Elizabeth Hurley: 7 Stunning Photos From the 1997 ‘Austin Powers’ Premiere

It’s been 23 years since Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery came out and jumpstarted the acting career of Elizabeth Hurley. In it, the British actress played Vanessa Kensington, who partners up with Powers (Mike Myers), and eventually, the two get married at the end of the film. Despite the film spawning multiple sequels, Hurley only had a lead role in the first.

Along with those two stars, Dr. Evil, the archenemy of Powers, was played, too, by Myers. Robert Wagner, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also starred. Due to its success, grossing more than $53 million in the states and more than $67 million world, the film was followed up with two sequels. In 1999, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me came out. Hurley only appeared briefly, as her character was quickly taken out of the storyline. (Vanessa secretly was overtaken by a robot.) Three years after the second film, Austin Powers in Goldmember was released. There have been plenty of rumors about Myers taking on a fourth movie, but nothing concrete has been put into motion

Nonetheless, here are seven photos of Hurley while she was in attendance at the red carpet premiere of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

