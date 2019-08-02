Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter Palandjian Give Birth to Baby Boy, Philip Bourne

Congratulations are in order for Eliza Dushku and husband Peter Palandjian. The couple welcomed their first child together recently, making the big reveal on Thursday.

The pair announced that they welcomed a baby boy, according to E! Online. It’s unclear when the child was actually born. Dushku, who appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram. She made the reveal with a witty caption featuring her son’s unique moniker.

“Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip ‘Bourne?’” she wrote.

Dushku included a photo of Palandjian holding their son as though he were Simba in The Lion King. Baby Philip can be seen wearing an adorable pair of pants with a lion on the back. She paired the pants with a white shirt, though it’s unclear from the photo if there was anything printed on them.

She hasn’t yet shared a photo showing her son’s face. She may do so in time, but hasn’t spoken much about it.

The comments were overwhelmingly positive, including one from Palandjian.

“Mother & wife goddess & always best friend, Thank you my love,” he wrote, adding a red heart. “for our beautiful boy Bourne!”

Other comments came from friends and fans.

“OMYGODDDDDD,” one fan wrote.

“Yes!!!!! Yipeee! So Happy for You!!!” another Instagram user added.

“Congrats!!” a third person added on Instagram.

“Congratulations. Hope everyone is doing well,” another person chimed in.

Before welcoming her baby boy, Dushku shared a photo of herself and Palandjian. Her husband appeared to be cradling her bump while kissing her on the cheek. She wrote, “t-minus just a few more days ’til he’s due..”

Palandjian posted the same photo on his Instagram account, which is private, according to E! Online.

“Mother (very soon-to-be) & wife goddess & always best friend & my love,” he captioned the image.

Dushku announced that she and Palandjian were expecting a child in February. They shared the big news with Us Weekly.

“We’re just very excited,” the actress told the magazine of being pregnant. “We just got married in August. It’s a special year for us.”

Her pregnancy was well-documented. In June, she celebrated her husband’s abilities as a father. Although Philip is the first child for Dushku and Palandjian, it’s not the 55-year-old’s first child. He has four kids from a previous relationship.

“I’m entirely obsessed with my beautiful [husband] / [babys daddy] heading into this Father’s Day [weekend],” she wrote on Instagram.