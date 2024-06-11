'Easy A' Star Aly Michalka Welcomes Baby Boy

The Aly & AJ musician welcomed baby boy Jack Francis at home three months after announcing that she and husband Stephen Ringer were expecting their first child together.

Aly Michalka is a mom! The Easy A star, 35, welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jack Francis, with husband Stephen Ringer on April 21, the proud parents confirmed to PEOPLE, sharing that Michalka welcomed their little one via a "peaceful and calm" home birth at their residence in Santa Barbara, California.

"It was a very peaceful and calm birth, which is really what we were hoping for," the new mom told the outlet before revealing that she initially planned to deliver her baby in the hospital with a "great doctor" before she stumbled across a midwife who made her realize her "ideal" experience. "Every woman's birth is really their own journey and their own choice. But I do feel like our medical system intervenes in ways that can be really harmful for women and really traumatic for not only themselves, but for their baby. For me, it felt like a great way to be able to avoid that."

(Photo: Todd Williamson/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

Michalka, whose water broke while she was at her sister AJ's Los Angeles home, was in labor for about 50 hours, including six hours of active labor. She praised her "wonderful midwife" Bliss and two "angel doulas" Ivy and Mary," saying, "it was just wonderful. It was really everything we could imagine it would be."

Baby Jack Francis arrived at 6:40 am on Sunday, April 21, about two weeks before his due date, and was born weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz, Michalka sharing that "he's just a great little guy. He's got a really special disposition about him." In choosing their baby's name, the Aly & AJ musician and her husband opted to pay homage to other family members. Little Jack Francis Aly & AJ musician, Michalka adding, "We just kind of knew immediately like, 'Oh yeah, he's a Jack.'"

As for stepping into her new role as mom, Michalka said spending time with Jack has been "magical. For the first week, I was in bed and just getting fed yummy meals by my husband, hydrating, sleeping with [Jack] and feeding him," Aly details. "And a lot of diaper changes."

Michalka, who starred opposite Emma Stone as Rhiannon in 2010's Easy A and is also known for her portrayal of Keely Teslow in the Disney Channel Original Series Phil of the Future, sparked romance with Ringer after they first met in 2013 on the set of her movie Sequoia. They tied the knot two years later in 2015. The couple shared the exciting news in January that they were expecting their first child together, Michalka revealing at the time that they learned they were pregnant the same morning of Aly & AJ's sold-out September show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.