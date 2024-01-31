Disney Channel Alum Announces Pregnancy With Husband of 9 Years

The 'Phil of the Future' alum and her husband Stephen Ringer are set to welcome their little one in May.

Aly Michalka is about to take on mommy duty! The Disney Channel alum announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Stephen Ringer. Michalka revealed that she and her husband learned they were expecting the same morning of Aly & AJ's sold-out September show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

"Our little one has been on stage with me across three states already and has even done some international traveling," the actress and singer wrote alongside a gallery of images, including a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. According to Michalka, she and Ringer, her filmmaker husband of nine years, are "waiting to find out the gender cuz I've always loved a good surprise." She added that as they count down the days to their little one's arrival, they have "been busy getting the nursery ready, meeting with my birth team, eating more protein than usual, going to Pilates, getting good sleep, and drinking lots of water."

Opening up about her pregnancy to PEOPLE, Michalka said, "It's been a really easy pregnancy, which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced." Michalka, who is due with her baby in May, added, "It's been really smooth sailing so far, and I was lucky I didn't get any nausea at the beginning. I've just been just trekking away as usual."

Michalka and Ringer sparked romance in 2013 after first meeting on the set of her movie Sequoia. The couple went on to tie the knot two years later in 2015, the singer sharing that she and her husband have been eager to grow their family.

"It was nice that it ended up happening quickly, but also I think that took us by surprise in a way where we were like, 'Oh, we thought that maybe this would take us eight, nine months to get pregnant or a year,' and it didn't," she said. "Recently, it's started to feel really real just because I'm now starting to show – and I took my belly ring out, which means that the stomach is really popping out."

Michalka, who said she and Ringer have picked out three baby names for a boy and another three for a girl, is a Dinsey Channel alum who starred as Keely Teslow in the Disney Channel Original Series Phil of the Future from 2004 through 2006. She also starred in the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles. Outside of acting, she is well-known as one-half of the musical duo Aly & AJ with her sister Amanda Michalka.

As she prepares to add mom to her roster of credits, one thing is for certain: fans shouldn't expect her pregnancy to get in the way of her making music. In her Wednesday pregnancy announcement, Michalka shared, "We've been able to still spend days in the studio writing music which hopefully finds its way into baby's soul." She even told PEOPLE that after welcoming her newborn, she plans to eventually take them on the road once she and AJ resume touring.