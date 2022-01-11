See Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Incredible Christmas Gift for His Mom

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did his part to spread holiday cheer — both by buying his mother a brand new car and by taking fans along for the emotional unveiling. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing the moment he led his mother, Ata Johnson, out to the driveway on Christmas. Best of all, he even got his daughters in the giving spirit.

Johnson covered his mother’s eyes and led her carefully to the driveway, where a brand new Cadillac was waiting with a bow across the windshield. His daughters, 6-year-old Jasmine and 3-year-old Tiana Gia, counted down in unison and then cried: “Merry Christmas!” just as Johnson pulled his hands away. Ata was clearly elated but she also came close to tears seeing the incredible gift. Johnson also included photos in the post, showing his mom grinning behind the wheel and his daughters clambering around in the cab.

“This one felt good,” Johnson wrote alongside the album. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken. I’m so gratefulI can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

“Merry Christmas ma, Enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more,” Johnson concluded. His post has over 5 million likes at the time of this writing, and it is still climbing.

As nice as the gift is, it’s not even the biggest one we have seen Johnson give his mother on Christmas. Back in 2018, he made a similar post where his mother sat by the Christmas tree opening an envelope, which explained that he was buying her a new house. Rather than choosing one for her, he wrote: “I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants.”

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” Johnson explained in the caption at the time. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.”

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” he wrote. “And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”