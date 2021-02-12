Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Steals His Jimmy Fallon Spotlight as She Plays the Ukulele

✖

Dwayne Johnson's mom is taking her time in the spotlight! The Jumanji actor had his virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night's The Tonight Show interrupted by mom Ata Johnson, who joined the call to show off her ukelele skills with a song dedicated to Fallon. Ata first entered the screen when the late night host asked Johnson if his mother played the stringed instrument, at which point he called her over.

Ata, 72, then entered the screen to not only show off her instrument but also to play it. She serenaded Fallon with a rendition of the Samoan song "Savalivali Means Go For a Walk," which Johnson chimed in to sing along with. The Rock's mom wasn't done yet, however, as she announced to his surprise, "We have one more!" The Baywatch actor responded with amusement, "No we don't have one more! What's happening?" before his mom launched into song once again.

"We love you, Jimmy / Oh, yes, we do / We love you, Jimmy / and that is true. When we're away from you/we're blue. Oh Jimmy, we love you," Ata sang, with Johnson chiming in. Fallon was at a loss as he took in the sweet moment, responding, "Oh my, I love you! I'm sending love right back to you."

"Mom just crushed by the way! You just stole the interview," he continued as Ata beamed and kissed her son on the forehead before leaving the scene. "You're unbelievable. You are a superstar." Johnson couldn't help but laugh as he recounted the moment where he lost control of his own interview: "I love when she goes, 'We have one more!' We do?" he joked.

Thursday, the Rampage actor shared the moment on his Instagram, writing that it was a "career first" to sing with his mom on late-night TV. "My mom ADORES [Jimmy Fallon] like a son, so I thought she'd love to come on impromptu style and sing him a song w/ her ukulele," he wrote in the caption. "But after the first song finishes she says , 'We've got one more'.... to which I said, 'NO WE DON'T HAVE ONE MORE'... But she started strumming anyway and the moment she started singing..'WE LOVE YOU JIMMYYYYY OH YES WE DOOOOO....'I fell in lock step with her and started singing too."

It was at that moment, he admitted he "surrendered any control and power" he thought he had and "let this big ol' slice of goodness pie be enjoyed!!!!" He gushed of his mother, "I'm a lucky son of a gun to have such a positive force of a mama. What a happy soul she's got. I'll admit, her mana is pretty infectious."