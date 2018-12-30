Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lauded for Buying Mother New Home for Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting some big praise from fans after he purchased a brand new home for his mother as a Christmas present.

Johnson’s followers are in awe of his generosity after seeing a video of his mom opening her Christmas gift last week. The acclaimed actor wrapped up a card informing his mother, Ata Johnson, that he was buying her a new house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This one felt good,” Johnson confessed in the caption. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about [5 yrs] later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.”

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants,” He went on. “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.”

Johnson’s post got over nine million views, with comments from fans congratulating, celebrating and thanking him. Many fans were jealous of Johnson, hoping that they could do the same for their mothers some day. Others praised him for using his wealth to give back.

“I am soo very happy for her. I am soo very happy that you are able to treat her like the Queen that she is,” one fan wrote. “I am so very glad that you have remained humble through your success. The fact that you stay humble means that you have much more success coming your Dwanta.”

“Dwayne, your actions show us how we can be thankful with our relatives, in this case, your mom,” added another. “You are an amazing person.”

“Dwayne, you have a heart of platinum gold! You’re mother is very lucky to have you as her son, not because you give her materialistic things but because your love for her shows through the kind things you do for her and others,” a third fan wrote. “God bless you.”

Johnson is coming off of a huge year in the entertainment business with international blockbuster hits Rampage and Skyscraper, as well as the fourth season of HBO’s Ballers. The success shows no signs of stopping, as his schedule for 2019 and even 2020 is already packed.

Next year, Johnson will appear in a Fast and Furious spin-off movie and a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, among other projects. His next movie in theaters will be the wrestling comedy Fighting With My Family, scheduled for release on Feb. 14.