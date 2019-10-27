Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hilariously Wishes Mom Happy Birthday With a ‘Magic Mike’ Warning

One thing we can say for sure in this life is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loves his mama, Ata Johnson. He showcased it once again on Saturday by wishing her a happy birthday in the best way possible as she celebrates her 71st in Las Vegas.

The actor and former professional wrestler posted an Instagram video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to his mom, singing it while making his way over to her for a hug according to PEOPLE.

“Happy birthday mom,” Johnson says in the video. “From your one and only child — I think I’m your only child. I’m kidding! Happy birthday.”

And while the video is fun enough, the caption helps to lend a little bit of humor to the celebration. He praises his mother for setting a “high quality example” for his three daughters, Tiana Gia, Jasmine Lia and Simone Alexandra.

“Happy 71st Birthday to [the] best mom this lucky dude could ever be blessed with,” Johnson started the caption. “Our family is so grateful you were born and for being such a high quality example to our baby girls.”

But once he reveals that his mother is spending her special day, or weekend, in Las Vegas, he couldn’t help making a little joke at her expense.

“Now go enjoy your birthday weekend in Vegas,” the caption reads, “and remember everyone has cel phones [sic] at the Magic Mike show, so be cool — the internet is forever.” He then closes it out with a few emojis, including a dancing man, a purple devil and an embarrassed face palm.

Johnson’s mother is no stranger to his social media life. Pretty much everybody in his life, from co-stars to family, has had an appearance on his feed. A year ago, Johnson’s mom made another special appearance during Christmas when he surprised her with a bit more than a hug.

“Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas,” Johnson captioned the Instagram post that showed his mother opening her “golden ticket” to reveal that she can have any house she wants across the globe.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another,” Johnson explained in the caption. “The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.”

As we said above, you can’t deny the love that The Rock has for his mother.