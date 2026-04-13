‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Performs CPR to Save 8-Month-Old Daughter in ‘Truly Terrifying’ Choking Incident

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff leaped into action to save 8-month-old daughter Kit during a “truly terrifying” choking incident.

The 28-year-old reality personality recalled the traumatic incident on Instagram in a “vulnerable post” Saturday, writing that while it “feels hard to talk about,” she felt the story was “worth sharing because I truly believe awareness of it will save lives.”

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“I’m currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation, and the immense gratitude for the miracle of Kit’s full recovery and God’s undeniable hand on this situation,” she continued, adding that she had been off social media to work on “having a sound mind” in the aftermath.

She then launched into the story about her youngest daughter, whom she shares with husband Christian Huff alongside daughters Honey, 4, and Haven, 2.

“Kit was sitting in her high chair this week, eating a snack while I was finishing up dinner prep, when she began to choke,” she recalled. “Within seconds, you could tell the severity of the situation. My mom pulled her from the high chair and placed my girl into my arms just as she stopped breathing.”

“Everyone went into action and into prayer. Mom called 911, I started CPR, and everyone began to pray out loud and move the other kids downstairs,” she continued, adding, “I am one of those people who likes to be prepared for all situations, so I’ve watched several videos while hoping and praying I would never have to use this knowledge.”

“I can only explain it now like my body just knew what to do,” Sadie wrote, adding that she “felt God’s Spirit guiding [her], partnering with [her] in what [she] had learned and seen.”

“I remember saying out loud, ‘what do I do?’ and then immediately started doing it and declaring life,” she went on, adding that after following the baby choking protocol she learned and performing CPR, “Kit miraculously coughed and began to breathe, just as the paramedics arrived…”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 26: Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Huff attend the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“It was truly terrifying, but God,” she continued, writing that while she and Kit rode in the ambulance to the hospital, her husband drove behind, and told her “there was a rainbow over the ambulance the whole way there.”

“We stayed the night for observation, but she charmed the nurses just a few hours later and is now perfectly healthy, happy, and brightening everyone’s day!” Sadie assured, revealing that she wanted to share her story as a “testimony” and as encouragement for people to learn what to do in an emergency situation.

“It happened SO fast, and I’m so thankful I was able to go straight into action!” she wrote, concluding, “We know that God has our children in His hands – we are not in control of our children’s breath or even of our own. We can’t live in a state of fear… we have to trust God in all of it. And also, preparation and knowledge in the spiritual and physical sense can be a gift that you can give yourself and your family! Please join us in thanking God for this miracle!”