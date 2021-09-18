‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson’s 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With Respiratory Illness

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson had some sad news to share with her fans on Friday. Her 4-month-old daughter Honey James Huff was hospitalized with a respiratory illness for the past few days. Robertson, 24, shared her story because she knows “so many around the world” are going through similar situations. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed Honey in May.

Robertson posted a photo of herself with Honey in a hospital bed. “Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled,” Robertson wrote in the lengthy caption. “The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room.” She noted that Honey’s struggles are not over yet, but she and Huff are “believing for the days to come!”

The former A&E star told all the mothers and fathers whose children are going through illnesses that she grieves with them. She also shared a Biblical quote, adding that she is “so grateful” for their friends and family’s support. Robertson did not share details of Honey’s symptoms, but she ended her caption with, “RSV you stink.” RSV stands for “respiratory syncytial virus,” a “common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be serious for infants and young children.

Robertson has been through several trials during and after her pregnancy. In October 2020, she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant. In July, she revealed that Honey got “stuck” during birth, leading to a dangerous situation, reports E! News. “In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds,” Robertson explained. “I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she’s here.’” After Honey was born, the doctors checked to see if the baby’s shoulder was not broken, and were surprised that it was not.

During an episode of her WHOA That’s Good podcast, Robertson also discussed her struggle with postpartum depression and noted that she finally stopped feeling “really, really bad” physical pain about a month after Honey was born. But two months after Honey’s birth, she felt much better. “I love being Honey James’ mom. I love doing it with Christian,” Robertson told her fans. “We are a team in it all. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I can’t wait to see the times to come. I’m thankful for where we’ve been, but I’m very excited for where we’re going and what we’ve learned along the journey.”