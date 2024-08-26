TLC's T-Boz Hospitalized With Serious Illness

The group has vowed to make up all their canceled dates due to the emergency.

TLC's T-Boz was forced to head to the hospital, forcing the group to cancel their scheduled performance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York. The fair's official account reported that the 54-year-old singer was "experiencing symptoms related to food poisoning."

According to Complex, the situation turned far more serious with a later update from T-Boz's representatives. "Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances," the statement read. "She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage."

T-Boz was required to stay at the hospital overnight and required a CT scan to determine the severity of the situation, according to Complex. "TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support," the statement closed.

TLC has been on tour to commemorate the 30th anniversary of CrazySexyCool, their smash hit album that birthed the iconic "Waterfalls," "Creep," and "Red Light Special." The group released their final album in 2017, with T-Boz releasing a memoir the same year detailing her health struggles with sickle cell disease during the height of her success with the group.

Their current tour is also a tribute to late former member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes who died in 2002 in a car accident.