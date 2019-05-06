Doria, Meghan Markle’s Mother, Has Priceless Reaction to Royal Baby’s Birth

Meghan Markle welcomed her first child on Monday, May 6, making her mom, Doria Ragland, a grandmother for the first time.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace shared that Ragland is “overjoyed” at her grandchild’s arrival, with Markle and husband Prince Harry having welcomed a baby boy at 5:26 a.m.

The statement adds that Ragland is with her daughter and son-in-law at their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Other members of the family are also thrilled about Baby Sussex’s arrival, with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer all reportedly “delighted” with the news.

Ragland arrived in the United Kingdom in late April ahead of the baby’s birth and has been staying with her daughter at Frogmore Cottage in the days since.

“Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life,” a source told The Sun. “She wants to spend as much time as possible with her first grandchild and has come over for a sustained period of time. Meghan also wanted to show off her new house to her mum and the two have been enjoying spending time together.”

When Markle’s pregnancy was first announced in October, Ragland said in a statement through Kensington Palace that she is “very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Markle and Harry’s son weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and doesn’t yet have a name, according to his father.

“The baby is a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” Harry told reporters after praising his wife.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” the new dad shared. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support.”

Prince Harry: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension… I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.” pic.twitter.com/j0vIjTEzmt — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2019

