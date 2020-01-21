DJ Khaled Welcomes His Second Son With Wife Nicole Tuck

Anotha one! DJ Khaled announced Monday that he and his wife of 11 years, Nicole Tuck, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Although the couple has yet to share the little boy’s name or a photo of him, Khaled chronicled the process of his birth with a series of excited social media posts, beginning with a photo of him and Tuck’s doctor, Dr. Jin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

“DR JIN said you ready,” he wrote alongside a hands up emoji. “THANK YOU ALLAH !”

Sharing two more photos in which the “I’m the One” artist is looking on and praying while his wife’s hospital bed is in the background, Khaled announced his son had officially arrived with a picture of him high-fiving Dr. Jin. “THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !” he wrote, ending with his catchphrase, “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Asahd, whom they announced would be a big brother in September with a video of Tuck’s sonogram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 20, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

“Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” Khaled said in video. “God is great.”

Khaled captioned the video, “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.”

“I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest,” he added. “MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!”

