Disney Channel Star and Twenty One Pilots Rock Star Expecting Baby Together

Debby Ryan is going to be a mom!

The former Disney Channel star, 32, and her husband, Twenty One Pilots rocker Josh Dun, 37, announced Sunday that they were expecting their first child together.

The Jessie star showed off her baby bump in a belly-baring butterfly top in the couple’s Instagram announcement as Dun held her from behind while holding up baby black and white checkerboard Vans shoes.

Another shot showed off a sonogram of the couple’s baby, while still another featured Ryan baring her bump again in boxer shorts and a white tank.

The actress and drummer, who also included a cartoon of their growing family by artist duo DabsMyla, captioned their big baby announcement, “dun&dun +one.”

Ryan and Dun’s happy news was met with excited comments from their loved ones, including actress AnnaSophia Robb, who wrote, “GAHHHH! Congratulations.” Singer and fellow former Disney Channel star Hayley Kiyoko added, “so happy for you guys!!!” as Phil of the Future alum Aly Michalka commented that she was “so happy for you guys.”

Ryan’s fellow Jessie star Kevin Chamberlin also made sure to send his well-wishes to his former co-star, writing, “So thrilled for you and Josh! Sending you lots of love and good vibes!”

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Ryan and Dun first started dating in 2013, before announcing their engagement in December 2018. “My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his dude forever,” Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time, praising Dun as “sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy.”

She concluded, “He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life,” adding, “It was a really good date.”

The couple then tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2019, confirming their marriage in May 2020.