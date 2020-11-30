Debby Ryan Stuns Disney Channel Fans With Dramatic Hair Transformation

✖

Former Disney Channel actress Debby Ryan was not waiting until the end of 2020 to make a major change. The Suite Life on Deck star showed off a dramatic hair transformation on Instagram Saturday, deciding to go with a much shorter hairstyle. The new look earned unanimous praise from her famous followers, as well as her fans.

"Also cut a bunch of hair off my head last month or whenever," Ryan, 27, wrote in the caption. She included a photo of the new look, as well as a time-lapse video of celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess hard at work. The Insatiable star also shared a picture of her leftover hair on the ground. "Girl, after all those projects and all those 180 [degree] hair changes, that hair probably could have cut itself," Ess wrote on the post, notes E! News. "Thank you for trusting me."

Ryans' famous friends loved the look. "This shag is cool as hell," Allison Brie wrote. "Wow wow wow," Ashley Tisdale wrote. "Oooooo LaLa," Lily Collins chimed in. On Sunday, Ryan shared another look at her hair, which inspired Demi Lovato to tell the star, "You're also so cool, sheesh."

Ryan is best known for playing Bailey Pickett on The Suite Life on Deck, the 2010 Disney channel Original Movie 16 Wishes, and the long-running Disney series Jessie. More recently, she starred in Netflix's series Insatiable. This year, She starred alongside Brie in the Netflix movie Horse Girl, and in the comedy The Opening Act.

Ryan had an exciting year, as she revealed in May she secretly married Twenty One Pilots drummer Joshua Dun. She told Vogue they planned the wedding in 28 days and they tied the knot just after New Year's Eve. Ryan decided it was time to get married after a friend who was excited about their relationship died the previous year. "When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective," Ryan said at the time. "It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow."

Ryan and Dun got engaged in 2018 when Twenty One Pilots was about to start a tour in Australia and New Zealand. They married at a church in Austin, Texas because they did not want a ceremony in a ballroom. "I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two," Ryan said. "Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me."