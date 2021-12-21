Denise Richards Faces Backlash for Disregarding Plane Guidelines While Wearing ‘Huge Winter Coat’

Denise Richards is getting backlash online after violating CDC and airline guidelines on a recent flight, choosing to use a “huge winter coat” as a face mask instead of an actual mask. The Wild Things actress posted about the incident on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a photo of her maskless face while “on a jet plane.”

“Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat,” Richards wrote on the photo. “Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been spotted out and about in actual face masks throughout the pandemic, and she’s yet to clarify why she decided to buck the current CDC and airline guidelines now. The CDC currently requires “all passengers” on public transport to wear a mask over the nose and mouth regardless of their vaccination status.”

Richards has had a chaotic last year, with 17-year-old daughter Sami moving out of her home and in with father Charlie Sheen after alleging in September she was “trapped” in an “abusive” home living with her mom and Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers. “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …” Sami wrote alongside a video of herself crying. Cutting to Sami smiling, the caption read, “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Sheen confirmed not long after the TikTok went viral that Sami was living with him and pursuing her GED, and an inside source close to Richards denied that there was any kind of abuse going on in the actress’ household. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.” The source added that Sheen “didn’t support” Richards’ rules and has a “different way of parenting” that led to Sami wanting to live with him. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation,” they continued.