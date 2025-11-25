‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant!

The professional dancer, who appeared on the ABC competition show from 2013 to 2021, announced Monday that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, were expecting their third child together.

“BABY CUSICK #3 IS ON THE WAY,” Arnold wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself, her husband, and their two daughters — Sage, 5, and June, 2 — holding up her sonogram photos.

“We could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited,” Arnold continued. “we love you so much already baby and we can’t wait to meet you!!”

Arnold’s Dancing With the Stars family was thrilled to learn the big news, with pro Witney Carson commenting, “I CANT WAIT FOR BABY CUSICK!!!” Fellow pro Jenna Johnson echoed, “CONGRATULATIONS to my fav family,” while pro Sasha Farber commented, “Itsssss happening!!!!”

Arnold’s younger sister, Rylee Arnold, who recently competed as a pro on Dancing With the Stars‘ ongoing season with Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, added, “Yay!!!! Another perfect little angel.”

Baby number three comes three years after Arnold announced that she would be stepping back from Dancing With the Stars in order to focus on raising her kids in her home state of Utah.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” she wrote in an August 2022 Instagram post. “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

She continued that because family is “the most important thing” to her, doing what was best for her daughter was “always going to be at the top of my list!”

“As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah,” she explained. “Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.”

While she and her husband “exhausted every option we could think of to make it work,” at the end of the day, none of the options “felt like the right thing” for the Mirrorball Trophy winner’s family at the moment.

“We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I’m sure many of you understand,” she went on, adding that while she might have left Dancing With the Stars behind for now, it “doesn’t mean that this is the end” for her and the show.

Arnold added, “Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do.”