‘Dallas’ and ‘Supergirl’ Actress Reveals Pregnancy

A Supergirl actress is expanding her family.

Julie Gonzalo is expecting her second baby with her husband, Chris McNally.

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In a sweet Valentine’s Day post on Instagram, Gonzalo showed off her growing baby bump alongside the caption, “Happy Valentines Day,” with a red heart emoji. “Almost complete. We can’t wait to meet you little one, so so soon… Dad, mom and big sister xx.”

McNally, who plays Governor Lucas Bouchard on the long-running Hallmark romance drama When Calls the Heart, made the announcement during a panel at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December.

In a video from the panel posted by the official WCTH Instagram page, McNally reflected on Season 13 on the heels of the Season 14 renewal, while digging some sonogram photos from his pocket. “Something’s in the water,” lead Erin Krakow pointed out, as she and co-star Ben Rosenbaum are currently expecting their first, while fellow co-star Kevin McGarry and WCTH alum and Landman star Kayla Wallace are also expecting their first.

As previously mentioned, this will be the second for Gonzalo, 44, and McNally, 37, who welcomed their first in June 2022. The couple met in 2017 while working on the Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart, tying the knot the following year. Gonzalo isn’t too active on social media, and her Valentine’s baby bump photo is actually her first, and so far only, post since November 2024.

Plenty of people in the comments shared their praises for Gonzalo, with Krakow writing, “Most stunning photo of you ever ever ever.” Supergirl’s Brenda Strong said she was “so excited for all three of you to meet your new little! Love love love!” along with three red heart emojis. Wallace commented, “Just stunning! Glowing” with a pink heart emoji, while Andrea Brooks, known for her roles on both Supergirl and When Calls the Heart, said, “Most beautiful mama!!!!” with four heart-eyed emojis. “I heart you guys!”

While Gonzalo’s Valentine’s post was about four weeks ago, there doesn’t seem to be any change, but she certainly looked to be pretty far along. It’s possible it might not be long until Baby McNally arrives, and they become a family of four. Already, they seem to be getting all the support and love they need, and that will probably only grow when their bundle of joy arrives. This also means that by the time Season 14 of When Calls the Heart begins filming, they will definitely need to use the nursery set as an actual nursery.