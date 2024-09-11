Grey's Anatomy has added another actor to its cast. Deadline reports that Supergirl alum Floriana Lima will join the ABC medical drama for the upcoming 21st season. Lima will portray Nora, a childhood friend of Kevin McKidd's Owen Hunt, and his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer). She comes to Grey Sloan after a routine operation has dangerous complications at a different hospital, and the devoted mother is determined "to do whatever it takes to survive so that she can be there for her children and experience the next chapter of her life."

One of Lima's best known roles is as Maggie Sawyer on Seasons 2 and 3 of The CW's Supergirl, coincidentally as the partner of Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers who previously starred on Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey. Lima also appeared on A Million Little Things, The Punisher, Lethal Weapon, The Family, Allegiance, The Mob Doctor, Franklin & Bash, Poor Paul, and many more.

Lima's first appearance on Grey's will be the Oct. 3 episode, which is the second episode of the season. How many episodes she will be in is unknown, but it sounds like it might just be a multi-episode arc, and that will be it. Nothing is predictable, though, especially on a show like Grey's Anatomy. Either way, it should be interesting to see how it turns out. It should also bring up some more backstory for both Owen and Megan, which should be fun to see.

Grey's Anatomy's cast is continuing to grow for Season 21. Jason George is back as a series regular following Station 19's cancellation, while Natalie Morales has been added to the recurring cast after guest starring in Season 20. Kali Rocha will be returning as former Seattle Grace resident Sydney Heron after 17 years. Also added to the cast is Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist vet, Michael Thomas Grant, as the hospital's new gay chaplain.

Meanwhile, both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will be exiting early on in the season to wrap up their stories as Levi Schmitt and Mika Yasuda. Grey's Anatomy Season 21 will look different, but it's nothing new with a show that's been for two decades. With Floriana Lima's first episode premiering in October, it won't be long until fans see her on their screens. In the meantime, Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 fall schedule.