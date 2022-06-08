Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

✖

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.

"Our hearts are full...Welcome baby M," Gonzalo wrote on Instagram. She included a photo of their child's hand holding their index fingers. Although Gonzalo tagged McNally, he has not posted about their child. The couple did not reveal the baby's gender or full name.

Gonzalo and McNally never announced they were expecting. The baby announcement was just the second post Gonzalo shared on her Instagram page this year and the first since she shared the premiere date for Cut, Color, Murder in February. McNally's Instagram page is mostly focused on When Calls the Heart set photos and other career updates.

Even many of McNally and Gonzalo's colleagues seemed shocked by the news. "Whaaaaaa??? Congratulations!!! Can't wait to see more pics," Adam Johnson (The Outpost) wrote. "Oh my God. I can't believe this," Kelli Garner (The Enemy Within) added. "Whaaaaaat??? Julie!!! You had a REAL baby! (I hope our movie baby doesn't get jealous). Congratulations," Justin Long, who starred in DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story with Gonzalo, wrote. "Bahahah best big sibling ever," Gonzalo replied to Long.

The only hint that McNally was in a relationship came in 2019, notes Us Weekly. In January 2019, he referred to a girlfriend in a My Devotional Thoughts interview. "I am mostly focusing on the puppies. My girlfriend and I each adopted a puppy, so I'm looking forward to being home with them when I can," he said. "I want to spend some time molding them and training them because they're still relatively new to the world. But they are growing up fast." He also mentioned having a "South American" girlfriend in a North Shore News interview. Gonzalo was born in Argentina.

McNally joined When Calls the Heart in Season 6. He plays Lucas Bouchard, the owner of the Queen of Hearts saloon and Gowen Petroleum. He becomes a love interest for Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, the main character played by Erin Krakow. McNally has also starred in many Hallmark movies, including A Tail of Love, Snowkissed, Sailing Into Love, Rocky Mountain Christmas, and Hearts of Christmas.

Gonzalo is best known for playing Parker Lee on Veronica Mars, Pamela Rebecca Barnes on the Dallas reboot, and Andrea Rojas on Supergirl. Her Hallmark credits include Pumpkin Pie Wars, Falling for Vermont, Flip That Romance, How to Train Your Husband, Junble Bell Bride, and Cut, Color, Murder.