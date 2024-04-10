Comedian Jason Sáenz and Wife Welcome Baby 5 Years After Freak Accident Left Him Paralyzed

The comedian and his wife Erin announced they were expecting their first baby together in January, five years after an accident on their third date left Sáenz paralyzed.

Comedian Jason Sáenz is officially a dad! Sáenz and his wife Erin took on parenting duties last month after welcoming their baby girl James Sáenz, their first child together, on March 10, the proud parents sharing the exiting news on social media alongside adorable first images of their newborn.

"Welcome to the world Sunday James Saenz; born March 10th 2024 at 9lbs 13 oz & 21 1/2 inches," the couple wrote in a joint post shared to Instagram, which can be viewed here, with a hospital photo snapped just moments after little James made her entrance into the world. "Sure, she didn't arrive the way we expected, but she came out healthy, strong and screaming. We love her so much."

Sáenz and Erin took on parenting duties approximately five years after they began dating. The couple first met through Sáenz's performing career. They notably went through a tough experience early on in their relationship when they both fell through a broken skylight while on their third date. While Erin was concussed in the fall and made a full recovery, Sáenz was left paralyzed from the waist down. Following the accident, Sáenz and Erin "would go on rehab dates," he told Inside Edition, adding that "she really showed me a lot of love during that time. I just knew if I get out of rehab, I want to keep a relationship with her."

After becoming engaged in 2020, the couple tied the knot in 2021. They announced they were expecting their first baby together on New Year's Day 2024. Erin shared the news by posting an image of a positive pregnancy test and photos of their fertility journey, writing, "2023 was the year we finally got to figure out our fertility journey." On his own account, Sáenz wrote, "I can't believe the day is here where we get to tell everyone that we are going to have a baby. we are so grateful for the doctors and prayers that got us to this point and can't wait to see if she has red hair."

Now a month into parenthood, Sáenz and Erin can't stop doting on their daughter. Returning to social media over the weekend, Erin marked one month since James' arrival, sharing a gallery of new images while writing, "We have made it a month with our girl. She is so cute and her main thing is to wait until we are changing her diaper to do a big time poop."