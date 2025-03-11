Michael Blackson is about to be a father times five. The Coming 2 America star is expecting his first child with his fiancée, Rada Darling. She announced the exciting news in an Instagram post. It’s the first child for Darling.

“My stomach kept growing, I thought it was weight gain…..No, I’ve confirmed 7 times that it’s not a food baby that I’m carrying. We both are ecstatic,” she wrote the caption. “We can’t wait to meet our little miracle.”

The post included a mirror picture of the couple dazzled and Blackson cradling her growing bump, seven positive pregnancy tests, and an ultrasound video. The posts didn’t stop there.

In another solo shot of Darling posing in a bodycon black and white dress while smiling and cradling her bump, she captioned the post, “Awaiting for the additional love of my life.” In another post, she asked for help with baby girl and boy names. She also shared pictures, seemingly maternity shots on the beach, captioning the beautiful photos, “Thank you for choosing me ….. Baby Blackson loading.”

Blackson has four children from previous relationships. His eldest is 26-year-old Michael Jr. He’s been engaged to Darling since 2021 when the actor surprised her with a proposal during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Their relationship hasn’t been without drama. Blackson is notorious for his non-monogamy. They appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy where they discussed their relationship issues. Darling has been open about initially adhering to Blockson’s non-traditional views on relationships.

“My girl is like… Rada is a freak, okay?” Blackson explained in 2022 per Madam Noire. “The thing about it… I mean, early in the relationship she enjoyed watching me sleep with women.” He later added, “She’s allowed to have any female she wants. Not another man. She doesn’t want another man and we don’t need another penis in the relationship.” Darling added, “I have been in a long-term relationship and I said this before, you having sex with the same individual for years is boring and I just want some excitement in the bedroom.”