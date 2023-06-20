Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Wear Matching Pink Swimsuits in Vacation Photos

Coco Austin appears to have an adorable mini-me! As the model kicks off summer with a vacation at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, she took to Instagram Wednesday to share an adorable photo of herself and her 7-year-old daughter Chanel, whom she shares with husband Ice-T, twinning by the pool in matching neon pink swimsuits.

In the gallery of images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen rocking near identical hot pink bikinis. They both also wore sunglasses, with Chanel opting for cute white flower-shaped sunglasses. The duo posed for several photos, striking different poses in each, with one picture showing them sharing a sweet kiss. Austin shared the post alongside a caption reading, "First day on vacation!... Thank you [SugarDollz] for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

The adorable snapshots garnered plenty of comments, with one of Austin's three million Instagram followers dubbing Chanel Austin's "mini me in real life." Another fan wrote, "this is a mama who loves her baby. Every pic is the two of you having a ball. The transition into motherhood for you has been cool to watch." A third person commented, "I just love this level of 'mommy and me,'" with a fourth adding, "I love the photo showing your backs and matching buns! So adorable!"

The 44-year-old, known to match outfits with her daughter, shared several photos throughout the vacation. Just a day earlier, Austin posted a photo of herself and her daughter posing for a picture in front of a neon angel-wing installation, the mom-of-one carrying Chanel on her shoulders. She also shared several solo poolside photos.

Austin shares Chanel with her husband, Ice-T. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2015, their bundle of joy ticking in at "a beautiful healthy 5.7 pound and 18 inch," the couple shared at the time. Since growing their family, the proud parents haven't shied away from documenting their lives as a family of three, with Austin frequently sharing photos and videos of her daughter on social media. She marked Father's Day on Sunday by posting a sweet family photo, writing, "Honey, you are the true epitome of a real man. I am grateful beyond words for the love and support you have provided for me and Chanel. I Love you like no other!" The rapper-turned-actor is also dad to son Tracy, 31, and daughter Letesha, 47.